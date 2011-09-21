WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The global community can
help poor countries weather the current slowdown in the world
economy by keeping trade flowing, encouraging investment and
making good on aid promises, the head of the International
Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said more than a
decade of economic progress in poor countries could be
undermined by a new phase of the financial crisis.
Concerns over a sovereign debt crisis in Europe and a
slowing recovery in the United States have rattled financial
markets and slowed economic growth in both regions.
"The international community -- including the IMF -- must
be prepared to do even more to help the low-income countries
help themselves," she told a high-level seminar before the
start of IMF and World Bank meetings this week.
It was vital, she added, that poor nations protect spending
for the most vulnerable households and safeguard economic
growth, which is essential for tackling poverty.
The Fund said on Tuesday Sub-Saharan Africa was poised to
maintain its economic expansion but a faltering U.S. or
European recovery could slow exports, aid and capital flows.
The region is expected to grow at a rate of 5.2 percent in
2011 and 5.8 percent next year. That compares to IMF growth
forecasts for Europe and the United States of less than 2
percent this year and next.
Poor countries were hard hit during the 2009 financial
crisis by a collapse in global demand, but quickly found their
footing again, which the IMF attributed to more than a decade
of sound economic policies.
Lagarde said governments in poor countries should use
monetary and exchange rate policies to deal with current global
uncertainty.
"The scope for counter-cyclical fiscal policy has become
more limited, monetary and exchange rate policy could be used
more actively -- provided that inflation is moderate," she
said.
Lagarde said it was important that economies are
diversified and not too dependent on a few products and trading
partners, so they are able to withstand shocks.
"We must all do our part. If we do, I believe that the
low-income countries will be able to withstand this new phase
of the crisis." she added.
