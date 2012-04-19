WASHINGTON, April 19 Egypt's request for a $3.2
billion IMF loan will not be enough to meet the country's
financial needs and will require additional resources from donor
countries, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday.
"It will not be sufficient, and everybody knows that, so it
will require other donors, other participants to also come to
the table to help Egypt," IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde told a news conference before the start of the IMF and
World Bank meetings in Washington.
"As is always the case, we will play the catalyst role that
we always play," she added.
The IMF has said there is no timeline for concluding its
loan talks with Egypt. It has insisted that any IMF financing
package needs the broad support of all political parties in the
country, especially given upcoming elections in June.
However, Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood's candidate for
president, Khairat al-Shater, has said that the group would not
accept an IMF loan unless its terms were changed or a new
government was formed to monitor how it was spent.
The country's transition to civilian rule will culminate at
the end of June, when the military hands power over a newly
elected president for whom the economy will be a top priority.
Since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, Egypt's army-backed
government has shored up the economy largely by drawing down
reserves and borrowing from domestic banks, with interest rates
having risen to historic highs as funds grow tighter.
The government has spent more than $20 billion in foreign
reserves to prop up the country's currency since last year's
uprising. Reserves fell by another $600 million in March to
$15.12 billion, equivalent to less than three months of imports.
An Egyptian government official said on Thursday Saudi
Arabia will deposit $1 billion in the Egyptian central bank and
buy T-bonds valued at $750 million by the end of the month as
part of a $2.7 billion support package reached with Riyadh this
week.
Lagarde said the IMF stood ready to help Egypt but
emphasized that an IMF-backed loan program needed broad
political support.
"With IMF programs, it takes 'two to tango,' right? So, we
are ready," Lagarde said. "We have identified the needs. We are
reaching out to all appropriate authorities in the country, and
we want political endorsement," she added.
However, she added: "If we hear solid partners on the ground
say, I am not too sure about this program, not too sure about
the IMF, not too sure about borrowing, it is a bit of an issue."
