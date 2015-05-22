RIO DE JANEIRO May 22 A potential deal to help
resolve Greece's debt crisis still requires a lot of work and
must not be rushed, the head of the International Monetary Fund
said on Friday.
"I know there is a lot of work to be done. Parties are now
working, receiving proposals, working in cooperation and we will
continue to do so as fast as we can," IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said at a Brazilian central bank event in Rio
de Janeiro. "It has to be a comprehensive approach, not a quick
and dirty job."
Greece expects to reach a cash-for-reforms deal with its
creditors in the next 10 days and aims to meet all its payments
in June, the government's spokesman said on Friday, after the
prime minister met with European Union leaders.
