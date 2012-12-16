SANTIAGO Dec 16 Advanced economies should grow a bit faster than expected next year, the International Monetary Fund's managing director said in an interview published on Sunday by Chile's La Tercera newspaper.

Christine Lagarde said advanced economies would grow 1.6 percent in 2013. That is higher than the IMF's last official outlook from October that said expansion for advanced economies hit by a fiscal crisis would be 1.5 percent [ID: nL1E8L8JK4].

She did not alter other estimates.

"The overall (global) outlook for 2013 is for growth of 3.6 percent on average. We believe emerging economies and low-income economies will expand 5.6 percent, while advanced economies will grow 1.6 percent," Lagarde said, according to the newspaper.

"We will see a slight improvement in relation to 2012," said the IMF chief, who was in Chile through Friday for an economics conference. For this year, the IMF expects a global economic expansion of 3.3 percent.