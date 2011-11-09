BEIJING Nov 9 European plans to bolster Greek rescue efforts are a step in the right direction to resolving the euro zone debt crisis and an enhanced bailout fund could be working by December, Christine Lagarde, International Monetary Fund chief said on Wednesday.

But she told a financial forum in Beijing that the global economy had entered a dangers and uncertain phase and it was up to the world's most developed economies to shoulder the burden of restoring growth and confidence.

"There are clearly clouds on the horizon. Clouds on the horizon particularly in the advanced economies and particularly so in the European Union and the United States," Lagarde said.

Speaking at an event organised by the Institute for International Finance -- the global association of the world's most important banks -- Lagarde also said that China needed to shift its growth model from being export-led to a more balanced one and that the country also needed a stronger currency.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Zhou Xin; Editing by Nick Edwards)