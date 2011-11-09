BEIJING Nov 9 European plans to bolster Greek
rescue efforts are a step in the right direction to resolving
the euro zone debt crisis and an enhanced bailout fund could be
working by December, Christine Lagarde, International Monetary
Fund chief said on Wednesday.
But she told a financial forum in Beijing that the global
economy had entered a dangers and uncertain phase and it was up
to the world's most developed economies to shoulder the burden
of restoring growth and confidence.
"There are clearly clouds on the horizon. Clouds on the
horizon particularly in the advanced economies and particularly
so in the European Union and the United States," Lagarde said.
Speaking at an event organised by the Institute for
International Finance -- the global association of the world's
most important banks -- Lagarde also said that China needed to
shift its growth model from being export-led to a more balanced
one and that the country also needed a stronger currency.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Zhou Xin; Editing by Nick Edwards)