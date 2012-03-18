BEIJING, March 18 The global economy has stepped
back from the brink of danger and signs of stabilisation are
emerging from the euro zone and the United States, but high debt
levels in developed markets and rising oil prices are key risks
ahead, the IMF said on Sunday.
"The global economy may be on a path to recovery, but there
is not a great deal of room for manoeuvre and no room for policy
mistakes," IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, said in a
speech in Beijing.
She said signs of stabilisation were emerging to show that
policy actions taken in the wake of the global financial crisis
were paying off, that U.S. economic indicators were looking a
little more upbeat and that Europe had taken an important step
forward in solving its crisis with the latest efforts on Greece.
"On the back of these collective efforts, the world economy
has stepped back from the brink and we have cause to be more
optimistic. Still, optimism must not lull us into a false sense
of security. There are still major economic and financial
vulnerabilities we must confront," Lagarde said.
The IMF chief cited still fragile financial systems burdened
by high public and private debt persists advanced economies as
the first of three major risks and said euro zone public sector
and bank rollover funding needs in 2012 were equivalent total
about 23 percent of GDP.
"Second, the rising price of oil is becoming a threat to
global growth. And, third, there is a growing risk that activity
in emerging economies will slow over the medium term," she said.
Lagarde also said youth unemployment should be tackled and
that all countries must persevere with their policy efforts if
the progress made in stabilising the global economy is to pay
off with better prospects ahead.
She said advanced economies must continue with macroeconomic
support and a balanced fiscal policy, together with financial
sector reforms and structural and institutional reforms to
repair the damage done by the crisis and to improve
competitiveness.
Meanwhile emerging market economies need to calibrate
macroeconomic policies both to guard against fallout from the
advanced economies as well as to keep overheating pressures in
check.
