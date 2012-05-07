WASHINGTON May 7 The world's advanced economies must take steps to cut their huge public debt, but the right mix of policies will vary by country, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"The most important element is to lay out a credible medium-term plan to lower debt," Lagarde said in the prepared text of a speech delivered in Zurich. "Without such a plan, countries will be forced to make an even bigger adjustment soon." (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)