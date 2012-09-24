* IMF to cut global growth forecast
* Europe biggest risk, but U.S. fiscal cliff also threatens
* IMF's Lagarde notes clear slowing in emerging economies
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The International Monetary
Fund is set to cut its forecast for global growth next month
with uncertainty over whether European policymakers will keep
promises to address the euro zone crisis weighing on confidence,
the head of the IMF said on Monday.
"We continue to project a gradual recovery, but global
growth will likely be a bit weaker than we had anticipated even
in July, and our forecast has trended downward over the last 12
months," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.
In July, the IMF cut its global growth projection for 2013
to 3.9 percent but left its 2012 forecast at 3.5 percent.
Lagarde said the euro zone debt crisis posed the greatest
risk to the world economy but that the U.S. fiscal cliff also
presented a "serious threat."
The uncertainty over whether officials would effectively
address those main trouble spots was now affecting economies in
the rest of the world, she said.
Lagarde said emerging market economies were now clearly
slowing and there was "great concern" in poor countries about
rising food prices and volatile commodity prices. There were
also signs of growing frustrations with political transitions in
the Middle East, she added.
She said financial markets have been buoyed by recent
decisions taken in Europe to address the debt crisis and now
want to see euro zone policymakers working together to implement
the measures.
"But we have seen positive market responses before that
turned out to be short-lived," Lagarde cautioned. "This time we
need a sustained rebound, not a bounce."
Markets have rallied in recent weeks on the European Central
Bank's decision to launch a conditional bond-buying program for
troubled states, but the euro zone is slipping into recession
and there are concerns about the path of economic and budget
reforms in Italy and France, two of Europe's biggest economies.
The ECB's decision helped drive borrowing costs lower for
beleaguered Spain, although Madrid is still considering a
bailout to handle a high public deficit and soaring debt.
Lagarde said structural reforms and fiscal adjustments were
unavoidable in crisis-hit euro zone countries. She said the IMF
supported the idea of giving countries, such as Portugal and
Spain, more time to implement budget and other reforms.
Lagarde reiterated IMF calls for Europe to move to a banking
union, which she said could help prevent nations from being
dragged down by sickly banks. Ireland received a bailout after
rescuing its banks, and Spain appears headed down the same path.
"We continue to believe it should be initiated as soon as
possible - to break the vicious cycle between banks and
sovereigns," she said, adding: "We are not naive, we know it
will take time."
KEEPING WATCHFUL EYE
Lagarde said some emerging economies may need to put
monetary and fiscal tightening in place or even add stimulus,
such as in the case of China, to protect their economies.
In other emerging economies, ensuring that high credit
growth does not endanger financial stability was important, she
said.
She said measures taken by China aimed at supporting growth
will provide some short-term support but over the longer term
the country must lift domestic consumption and demand.
"I think it goes in the right direction," Lagarde said
during a question-and-answer session. "But in the medium term,
what certainly is called for, quite eloquently by the to-be new
leaders, is a model of growth that is geared toward ...
consumption, by the domestic market growth, rather than the
growth of exports."
As for the world's poorer nations, Lagarde said the 20
percent increase in global food prices since June was a concern
and the international community should stand ready to support
these countries in need.