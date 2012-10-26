TORONTO Oct 25 Unfinished financial reforms are
holding back a recovery in key parts of the global economy, the
head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.
In a speech in Toronto, IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde urged world leaders to "do whatever it takes" to rebuild
the world's financial system, which is still recovering from the
2007-09 financial crisis and has been further weakened by the
euro zone debt crisis.
The financial crisis prompted a new order of financial
regulation in every part of the financial system from
over-the-counter derivatives to bank capital requirements.
But Lagarde said the global financial system was still not
functioning well and there were powerful industry groups working
against the implementation of the new rules.
"There are many vested interests working against change and
push-back is intensifying," Lagarde told the Canadian
International Council, according to prepared remarks.
"It is interesting how some banks say the new regulations
will be too burdensome, but then spend hundreds of millions of
dollars lobbying to kill them," she added.
Lagarde said progress was needed for financial institutions
that are viewed as too big to fail and regulators should
coordinate and align their rules.
"Most countries have committed to adopt some or all of the
new regulations, and some have moved further ahead with their
own national policies," she said. "The challenge now is to
proceed to the end of the reform path all together."