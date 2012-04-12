JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
WASHINGTON, April 12 A larger global financial firewall is needed to guard against the risk of Europe's sovereign debt crisis flaring up anew and the International Monetary Fund will need more money to help economies, the head of the IMF said on Thursday.
"A stronger global firewall will help complete the 'circle of protection' for every country," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said ahead of meetings of world finance chiefs in Washington next week. "The IMF can help. But to be as effective as possible, we need to increase our resources."
Lagarde said she hopes to see progress during next week's IMF-World Bank meetings on the key issue of more resources for the IMF, a topic that is already occupying policymakers in capitals of the 187 IMF member nations.
She said "the risk that looms largest is that sovereign and financial stresses return with renewed force in Europe." (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton and Glenn Somerville; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
