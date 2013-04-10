NEW YORK, April 10 Global growth is likely to
remain tepid this year and central banks should keep their easy
monetary policy in place, the head of the International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday.
"Thanks to the actions of policymakers, the economic world
no longer looks quite as dangerous as it did six months ago,"
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told the Economic Club
of New York.
But the IMF chief said while there were signs that financial
conditions are improving, those changes were not yet translating
into improvements in the real economy.
"In present circumstances, it makes sense for monetary
policy to do the heavy lifting in this recovery by remaining
accommodative," Lagarde said ahead of meetings of global finance
chiefs in Washington next week.
Lagarde said the exceptionally loose monetary policy of
central banks in advanced economies was a concern for emerging
economies, which fear a sudden reversal of the large investment
flows that have flooded their economies in recent years.
"Right now, these risks appear under control," Lagarde
added.