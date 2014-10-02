(Recasts; adds background on global economy)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Oct 2 The global economy could be
stuck on a 'new mediocre' growth path with high debt and
unemployment unless policymakers open up labor markets, invest
in infrastructure and reform fiscal policies, the head of the
International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.
Speaking after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
announced a plan to buy bundled debt in order to boost Europe's
flagging economy, Christine Lagarde said the euro zone in
particular risks sinking into a morass of low growth as it
grapples with high unemployment and low inflation.
The United States is a rare bright spot, though its recovery
from the 2007-09 recession is its slowest since World War Two.
Japan's "Abenomics" is also struggling after second-quarter GDP
in the world's third largest economy shrank by an annualized 7.1
percent, showing the mounting risks to the global economy ahead
of the fund's fall meetings next week.
Lagarde called for bold policies and a "new momentum" to
bolster flagging growth six years after the global financial
crisis erupted.
The IMF is likely to downgrade its global economic
forecasts, set to be released next week, from the 3.4 percent
growth rate for 2014 it expected in July, and the 4 percent rate
forecast for 2015.
"Our main job now is to help the global economy shift gears
and overcome what has been so far a disappointing recovery: one
that is brittle, uneven and beset by risk," Lagarde said.
Lagarde has been beating the drum on deeper economic reforms
for at least the past two years although efforts to secure
tangible action in the euro zone have been stymied by Germany's
reluctance to embrace stimulus.
The euro zone is likely to emerge as the main area of
economic concern at the fund's meetings, after a gathering of
the Group of 20 top economies last month again failed to secure
agreement on concrete measures, largely due to resistance from
Germany, Europe's dominant political and industrial force.
Lagarde also warned of rising geopolitical risks due to the
Ebola crisis, Ukraine, the Middle East, and parts of Asia, as
well as financial risks, as central banks in the United States
and Britain prepare to exit their money-printing regimes while
Europe and Japan continue their stimulus programs.
She also said there was a risk financial market bubbles
could emerge as a result of the money pumped into the financial
system by the world's central banks, which have sent asset
prices higher while economies remain weak.
The U.S. Federal Reserve alone has more than quadrupled its
balance sheet to $4.4 trillion through three massive bond-buying
programs.
The U.S. economy's outperformance has pushed the U.S. dollar
sharply higher, and economists say any monetary tightening by
the Federal Reserve could hit growth prospects in Latin America,
while the rise of the dollar against the Japanese yen could hurt
prospects in emerging Asia.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. greenback against
six major currencies, surged nearly 8 percent in the third
quarter, its strongest quarterly performance in six years.
Lagarde called on policymakers to do more to boost economic
growth and create jobs, including reforming labor market
policies and energy subsidies, combating tax evasion and opening
up professions like law and taxi driving to competition.
"It means a mix of bolder policies to inject a 'new
momentum' that can overcome this 'new mediocre' that clouds the
future," she said.
