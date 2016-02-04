WASHINGTON Feb 4 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that low
oil and commodities prices would continue for some time, and the
Fund will consider strengthening and broadening its array of
precautionary financing instruments.
In a speech at the University of Maryland, Lagarde said that
advanced economies should take steps to support growth through
accommodative monetary policy and infrastructure spending, while
emerging economies can help by boosting non-commodity revenues
and allowing more flexible exchange rate policies.
She called for a stronger global financial safety net to
help limit the effects of China's slowdown, but offered few
details.
"One could think about strengthening and broadening the
global precautionary financing instruments that work for
everyone," Lagarde said. "One could also increase the size of
the safety net. Over the next few months, the IMF will be
considering with our members these and other issues related to
the international monetary system."
(Reporting By David Lawder)