WASHINGTON Feb 11 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has been nominated to second term as the agency's managing director, the IMF said in a statement on Thursday.

Lagarde, the first woman to lead the IMF, took the helm as its 11th director in 2011, according to the agency, which said it aims to complete the process as soon as possible. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey)