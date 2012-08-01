WASHINGTON Aug 1 The head of the International
Monetary Fund on Wednesday vowed that the global lender will
stand by troubled Greece and said general uncertainty over the
future of the euro zone was clouding the horizon for the Spanish
economy.
"The IMF never leaves the negotiating table," IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde told reporters.
She said, however, there was more that the Greek authorities
could do to fix problems in the heavily indebted country,
including improving revenues by collecting more taxes from the
wealthy and boosting structural reforms.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)