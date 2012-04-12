JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
WASHINGTON, April 12 Countries such as Mexico, Poland, Norway, Sweden and Japan have expressed interest in contributing new resources to the International Monetary Fund, the head of the global lender said on Thu rsday.
"I am encouraged because there are many members that are saying 'We want to be at the table when it comes to raising more resources for the Fund,'" IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told Fox Business. "Some countries have already raised their hands."
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Dan Grebler)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
