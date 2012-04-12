WASHINGTON, April 12 Countries such as Mexico, Poland, Norway, Sweden and Japan have expressed interest in contributing new resources to the International Monetary Fund, the head of the global lender said on Thu rsday.

"I am encouraged because there are many members that are saying 'We want to be at the table when it comes to raising more resources for the Fund,'" IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told Fox Business. "Some countries have already raised their hands."

