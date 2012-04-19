WASHINGTON, April 18 The head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday member countries
had committed $316 billion toward new IMF resources to help
contain the debt crisis in the euro zone.
"We have commitments in excess of $316 billion and I have
more in the bag," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said,
speaking before meetings of global finance chiefs in Washington.
The figure is more than the $286 billion tallied on Tuesday
after Japan, Sweden and Denmark said they would contribute the
IMF pot of money.
The meetings of the World Bank and IMF member countries,
which officially start on Friday, will try to raise around $400
billion in new money for the IMF, an issue that has taken on new
urgency given increased borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; editing by Todd Eastham)