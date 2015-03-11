BERLIN, March 11 The head of the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) said during a visit to Berlin on Wednesday
that diverging monetary policies posed a risk to the global
economy.
"We also have risks stemming from the monetary policies that
we're seeing at work, where we will probably expect a return to
more traditional monetary policy by the Fed, while at the same
time we have continued or renewed accommodative policies by
Japan and the European Central Bank," Christine Lagarde said.
"So this will clearly involve more volatility and it will
also have currency impact in that those countries or corporates
that have borrowed extensively in dollar-denominated loans are
going to suffer," she added.
Lagarde said the euro area economy was "turning the corner"
and both the United State and Britain were seeing a rebound, but
she also pointed to slower growth in China and unexpected
weakness in Russia.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin)