DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it backed another term for International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.
The IMF earlier on Thursday said it had nominated the agency's chief for a second term. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: