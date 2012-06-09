WASHINGTON, June 8 Restoring the health of
European banks is critical to strengthening a global economy
that is struggling to regain its footing and is at risk of
losing ground, the head of the International Monetary Fund said
on Friday.
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, said it is
urgent that European leaders take direct stakes in banks, and in
the longer term they need to complement monetary union with
financial union. Unified bank supervision, a bank resolution
authority and a single deposit insurance fund are the critical
steps needed, she said.
Moves toward deeper fiscal integration should go
hand-in-hand with these steps, Lagarde said in a speech prepared
for delivery before a Leaders Dialogue in New York.
"Let me be clear: the heart of European bank repair lies in
Europe. That means more Europe, not less," she said.
Five years since the start of the financial crisis, further
action to reform the global financial system is still badly
needed, which means strengthening crisis management tools and
the overall architecture of the system, she said.
Lagarde pointed to a vicious circle of events that is
weakening growth and must be broken: mounting financial
tensions, followed by action by policymakers, only to see a
renewal of tensions.
"Policymakers need to lay out a clear road map for how to
finish the job - not just looking to the next five or 10 years,
but looking to the next weeks and months ahead," Lagarde said.
While Europe is not alone in its need to complete financial
regulatory and supervisory reforms, action there is a priority
because of the interconnected nature of global finance, she
said.
Lagarde urged the following series of steps and said they
need to be done speedily:
* Stronger crisis management tools, which requires
risk-sharing across national boundaries for banking by setting
up a unified banking system;
* Deeper fiscal integration; options include common bonds or
a debt redemption fund;
* Breaking the link between sovereign risk and financial
risk through the ability to directly inject money into banks;
* Better financial architecture, better regulation and
stronger supervision, not only for Europe but in other countries
too, which includes bank levies and top-quality internal
governance.
(Reporting By Stella Dawson; Editing by Leslie Adler)