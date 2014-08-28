BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
SANTIAGO Aug 28 The International Monetary Fund expects to reduce its growth estimates for Latin America in 2014 from the current 2.0 percent, said the organization's Western Hemisphere Director Alejandro Werner on Thursday.
Speaking at a seminar in Santiago, Werner said individual country growth estimates would likely be revised downward for Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Venezuela.
The region would likely see growth around 3 percent over the next five years, said Werner.
The IMF is due to give its next regional forecast in October. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, March 17 Forty House Democrats, led by the party's top member of the House of Representatives Financial Services committee Maxine Waters, voiced opposition on Friday to a U.S. Labor Department proposal to delay the start of a controversial retirement regulation.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.