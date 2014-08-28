SANTIAGO Aug 28 The International Monetary Fund expects to reduce its growth estimates for Latin America in 2014 from the current 2.0 percent, said the organization's Western Hemisphere Director Alejandro Werner on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar in Santiago, Werner said individual country growth estimates would likely be revised downward for Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina and Venezuela.

The region would likely see growth around 3 percent over the next five years, said Werner.

The IMF is due to give its next regional forecast in October. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)