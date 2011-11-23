WASHINGTON Nov 23 Economic activity in Lebanon is starting to pick up and growth could reach 3 to 4 percent in 2012 although risks are high, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The IMF said at the end of annual consultations with Lebanese authorities that risks to Lebanon's outlook are "high and to the downside," because of uncertainty facing the world economy and in the region, particularly in Syria where there is an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

"Thus, strong domestic policies are needed to instill confidence," the IMF said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)