WASHINGTON Nov 23 Economic activity in Lebanon is showing signs of a pick-up and growth could reach 3 to 4 percent in 2012, although risks are elevated, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

The IMF said risks to Lebanon's outlook are "high and to the downside," due to global economic uncertainty and regional unrest, particularly in neighboring Syria, where the army has struggled to crush an eight-month uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

The IMF said growth this year should reach between 1 to 2 percent, down sharply from several years of sustained growth of around 8 percent. Growth ground to a halt for the first six months of the year due to domestic political tensions.

"Strong domestic policies are needed to instill confidence," the IMF said in a statement following annual consultations with Lebanon's government.

Kristina Kostial, IMF mission chief to Lebanon, called for a "prudent" 2012 budget in which fiscal policies target a small primary surplus and keep the debt-to-GDP ratio on a downward path.

Allowing interest rates on Lebanese pound T-bills, with maturities of less than 7 years, to rise would allow the treasury to return to market financing, Kostial said, without elaborating.

Parliamentary approval for new borrowing in foreign currency would allow Lebanon to benefit from low global interest rates and high foreign exchange liquidity of domestic banks, Kostial added.

"Medium-term fiscal policies should be anchored in reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio," Kostial said. "There is scope for revenue and expenditure measures to create fiscal space for both a reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio and higher social and capital spending," she added.