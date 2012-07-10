WASHINGTON, July 10 Economic activity in Libya
is likely to rebound this year as the country rebuilds from
civil war and oil production increases to levels last seen
during Muammar Gaddafi's rule, the International Monetary Fund
said on Tuesday.
In a report on Libya's economy conducted in May but only
published on Tuesday, the IMF forecasts growth will skyrocket to
116.6 percent this year following a contraction of 60 percent in
2011. Growth next year is expected to reach 16.5 percent, the
IMF added.
As imports start returning to normal, consumer price
inflation should be contained at 10 percent despite pressure on
prices from supply bottlenecks in housing and transportation,
the IMF added.
