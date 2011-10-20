WASHINGTON Oct 20 The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have visited Libya and will return there in "coming weeks" to assess economic and financial needs, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

Officials from the IMF and World Bank visited Libya between Oct. 6 and 13 to conduct a fact-finding mission on the economy and public financial management issues, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters. "Follow-up missions are planned to undertake a needs assessment," he said but was unable to give dates for the next visits. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)