PARIS Oct 13 The International Monetary Fund
will present a plan to its executive board in the days ahead to
make short-term credit lines available to fundamentally healthy
countries hit by liquidity crises, a G20 source said on
Thursday.
The source, a senior member of one of the Group of 20
delegations in Paris for two days of talks among finance
officials, said there was a consensus among the 20 leading rich
and developing countries for the IMF's proposal.
Such a plan could aid euro zone countries hit by the
current crisis of confidence in the bloc's sovereign debt.
"The IMF will present, in a couple of weeks, a window for
liquidity with a maturity of three to six months for countries
that have solid fundamentals but are hit by a liquidity
crisis," the source told Reuters.
He said the short-term credit lines, if approved by the IMF
board, would be available on demand and would be added to the
fund's preemptive toolkit of longer-term facilities set up
following the 2008 financial crisis.
Concerns about funding squeezes have prompted global
central banks to establish currency swap lines with one another
to ensure an ample supply of liquidity.
Responding to the escalation of the European sovereign debt
crisis, the U.S. Federal Reserve in May 2010 reinstated swap
lines with other major central banks to ensure banks around the
world were able to obtain short-term dollar funding.
The Fed had opened swap lines from December 2007 to
February 2010 to help combat the financial crisis.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said last month
that the fund needed to review its lending facilities to
bolster their ability to provide liquidity for "crisis
bystanders" with good fundamentals.
An IMF spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by G20 newsroom)