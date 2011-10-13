PARIS Oct 13 The International Monetary Fund will present a plan to its executive board in the days ahead to make short-term credit lines available to fundamentally healthy countries hit by liquidity crises, a G20 source said on Thursday.

The source, a senior member of one of the Group of 20 delegations in Paris for two days of talks among finance officials, said there was a consensus among the 20 leading rich and developing countries for the IMF's proposal.

Such a plan could aid euro zone countries hit by the current crisis of confidence in the bloc's sovereign debt.

"The IMF will present, in a couple of weeks, a window for liquidity with a maturity of three to six months for countries that have solid fundamentals but are hit by a liquidity crisis," the source told Reuters.

He said the short-term credit lines, if approved by the IMF board, would be available on demand and would be added to the fund's preemptive toolkit of longer-term facilities set up following the 2008 financial crisis.

Concerns about funding squeezes have prompted global central banks to establish currency swap lines with one another to ensure an ample supply of liquidity.

Responding to the escalation of the European sovereign debt crisis, the U.S. Federal Reserve in May 2010 reinstated swap lines with other major central banks to ensure banks around the world were able to obtain short-term dollar funding.

The Fed had opened swap lines from December 2007 to February 2010 to help combat the financial crisis.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said last month that the fund needed to review its lending facilities to bolster their ability to provide liquidity for "crisis bystanders" with good fundamentals.

An IMF spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by G20 newsroom)