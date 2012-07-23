July 23 The International Monetary Fund on
Monday approved a $156.2 million loan to Malawi's new government
to address chronic balance of payments problems and boost
growth.
The Fund said it would immediately disburse $19.5 million to
the country, which elected a new president, Joyce Banda, in
April. The economy had been teetering on the brink of collapse
after former President Bingu wa Mutharika told donors he could
run the country without their help.
The IMF said Banda's government had moved quickly to devalue
the kwacha currency, although the year-on-year inflation
headline rate had risen 17.3 percent in May 2012.
