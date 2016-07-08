WASHINGTON, July 8 International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday she has
nominated Tao Zhang, deputy governor of China's central bank, to
serve as an IMF deputy managing director effective Aug. 22.
Assuming no objections from the IMF's executive board, Zhang
will succeed Min Zhu, who will step down from the position on
July 25. Like Zhang, Zhu also is a Chinese national who
previously had served as deputy governor of the People's Bank of
China.
Zhang has served in several positions at the PBOC, including
as head of the bank's legal affairs department and as head of
its financial survey and statistics department. He also has
worked at the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank and has
degrees from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and
Tsinghua University in Beijing.
