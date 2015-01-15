WASHINGTON Jan 14 The International Monetary
Fund plans to appoint a new deputy managing director who will
for the first time focus on the day to day running of the global
financial institution.
Carla Grasso, who used to work at Brazil's Vale SA
, the world's largest iron ore producer, will become a
deputy managing director and the newly created Chief
Administrative Officer, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde
said in statement on Wednesday.
Grasso replaces Nemat Shafik, who left the IMF last spring
to become deputy governor at the Bank of England.
Lagarde said the IMF conducted an "extensive global search"
for the new position. Two sources close to the IMF said it was
difficult to find a replacement for Shafik because the new role
is not focused on policymaking.
In a separate announcement on Wednesday, another deputy
managing director, Naoyuki Shinohara, said he would be leaving
the IMF and returning to Japan after February.
The IMF also has a third deputy managing director, Min Zhu,
and a first deputy managing director, David Lipton.
Grasso, who takes up her post on Feb. 2, will coordinate
administrative functions such as the budget, human resources and
technology. She will also oversee the Fund's increasingly
popular work training and assisting governments around the world
on issues such as budgets and monetary policy.
"Carla brings outstanding leadership, a strategic mindset,
and strong operational management expertise to her new
appointment," Lagarde said. "I am fully confident that we have
found a terrific manager and leader to be part of our team."
Grasso, a national of Brazil and Italy, worked at Vale for
14 years until 2011. She has also worked for the government of
Brazil and as a consultant for the World Bank.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov. Editing by Andre Grenon)