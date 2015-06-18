LONDON, June 18 Central banks may need to become
"market makers of last resort" if there is not enough liquidity
during volatile sell-offs, a senior International Monetary Fund
official said on Thursday.
Jose Vinals, director of the IMF's capital markets
department, said market liquidity has shrunk as capital
requirements on banks increased but there was no simple relation
between the two.
It was also unclear whether markets were simply more
volatile or whether there were systemic consequences, but it
would take time to find a solution, Vinals said.
"The time it takes for the global regulatory community and
central banking world to find a solution this time may be longer
than the time where one episode of big illiquidity happens,"
Vinals told a meeting of the International Organization of
Securities Commission (IOSCO) in London.
"Then the question is what to do. In my view the only thing
that can be done at that time is that central banks should
become again market makers of last resort."
