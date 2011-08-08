WASHINGTON Aug 8 A more protracted slowdown in U.S. growth would be "a material drag" to Mexico's economy, the International Monetary Fund cautioned on Monday.

"Although the direct impact from unsettled market conditions in Europe would remain contained, a surge in global risk aversion and generalized flight to quality could affect even strong sovereign credits like Mexico's," the IMF said in its annual review of Mexico's economy published on Monday.

The IMF assessment was conducted before concerns over the European debt crisis and a U.S. debt rating cut on Friday sent stocks tumbling towards 11-month lows on Monday, prompting concerns of another global recession. [ID:nL6E7J80CO]

Mexico's economy was hard-hit by a global recession in 2009 but has rebounded strongly since then, led by manufacturing exports and a rise in domestic demand.

The IMF forecast strong economic growth into 2012 for Mexico and said monetary policy was "appropriately supportive" given that inflation pressures were contained.

"Inflation pressures remain subdued and medium-term inflation expectations are firmly anchored, albeit still somewhat above target," the IMF said.

The fund said IMF estimates indicate the Mexican peso "is broadly in line with fundamentals" despite an appreciation of about 10 percent against the U.S. dollar over the past year. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Neil Stempleman)