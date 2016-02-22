ABU DHABI Feb 22 The International Monetary
Fund is confident that Gulf Cooperation Council economies can
make the large fiscal adjustments they need to cope with a
period of low oil prices, IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said on Monday.
She said oil exporters would have to reduce state spending
and increase government revenues, but that they had shown the
ability to adjust in the past and could do so again.
"These economies need to strengthen their fiscal frameworks
and re-engineer their tax systems by reducing their heavy
reliance on oil revenues and by boosting non-hydrocarbon sources
of revenues," Lagarde told a conference of Arab economic
officials.
She added that introducing a value-added tax, even at a low
single-digit rate, could raise revenues equivalent to as much as
2 percent of gross domestic product.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)