* IMF reveals it is in loan talks with Tunisia
* Egypt to conclude IMF loan deal after technical work
* IMF director says Middle East faces 'difficult year'
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The International Monetary
Fund has begun negotiations with Tunisia on a loan program and
hopes to return to Egypt for talks on a $4.8 billion funding
deal, but only after the government updates its budget
measures, a top IMF official said on Friday.
Masood Ahmed, IMF director for the Middle East and North
Africa, told reporters he hoped to report progress in the talks
with Tunisia by early February.
Tunisia, whose uprising two years ago sparked political
changes across North Africa, said in November it was seeking a
$2.5 billion loan from the IMF. Ahmed said current discussions
are trying to establish the government's funding needs.
Tunisia's newly elected Islamist-led government has sought
to revive the economy in the face of a decline in trade with the
crisis-hit euro zone and domestic political disputes over the
future of the North African Arab state.
In Egypt, the government is keen to move forward to finalize
its IMF loan deal, Ahmed said, after an agreement was postponed
in November due to political unrest triggered by President
Mohamed Mursi's drive to fast-track a new constitution.
Confront by street protests, Mursi postponed planned tax
increases seen as part of a package of austerity measures needed
to secure the IMF loan.
Ahmed said the government told the IMF during a visit in
early January it was ready to move forward. An IMF mission will
visit Cairo after the government updates economic measures to
reflect changes in the economy since November, he said.
"Part of it is to make sure that the measures ... will
deliver the outcomes and are politically feasible," he said.
"The work we've done provides a very good basis now for us to
finalize our discussions."
Ahmed said the IMF needed to be satisfied that Egypt would
be able to implement the program before it gave a final
approval. IMF demands for spending cuts and the removal of price
subsidies will be a hard sell to an already fractious population
ahead of parliament elections later this year.
Meanwhile, the Egyptian pound hit a new record low
against the U.S. dollar this week after the authorities
introduced a new system of foreign currency auctions to curb a
decline in foreign reserves.
Ahmed said the IMF supported the government's goal of
preserving and strengthening international reserves and to have
a well-functioning market for foreign exchange.
"It is part of that process that they've put in place these
auctions and in a way the prices are reflecting supply and
demand," he said.
CHALLENGING YEAR
Ahmed said 2013 was likely to be another "difficult year"
for the Middle East and North Africa given a recession in Europe
and ongoing political transitions and conflict in the region.
Elections in Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia this year also pose
risks.
Ahmed said the pace of growth in the Middle East was likely
to increase but not enough to make a reduce high unemployment
levels.
"Balancing the rising expectations and growing impatience of
populations who want to see results at a time when growth rates
are likely to remain low will be a big challenge for many
countries," Ahmed said.
Ahmed said rising fiscal and balance of payment pressures,
especially in countries forced to boost spending to deal with a
wave of political revolts, will make for tough choices by
governments over the next 12 months.
