(Recasts with details, background)
By Lesley Wroughton and Souhail Karam
WASHINGTON/RABAT Aug 4 The International
Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved loans to Morocco and
Jordan after they were hit by costlier energy bills, economic
restraints from regional instability and an escalating euro zone
crisis.
The IMF approved a $6.2 billion precautionary line of credit
for Morocco over two years, which it said the government would
treat as "insurance" in case economic conditions deteriorate and
it faced sudden financing needs.
The IMF board also approved a $2 billion loan to Jordan,
announced last month. Jordan's finances were hurt by regional
protests and supply disruptions from Egypt forced it to switch
from gas to more expensive oil for power generation.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Morocco's
economic policies have contributed to strong growth, low
inflation and a resilient banking sector. But the country has
been hard hit by a decline in trade from the euro zone.
"High oil prices have contributed to a build-up of fiscal
and external pressures," Lagarde said. "The authorities have
already taken action to address these vulnerabilities, and are
committed to maintaining sound policies."
Lagarde said Jordan "is facing external and fiscal
challenges stemming largely from exogenous shocks to its energy
sector."
"These shocks have put pressure on the external accounts,
pushed up the deficits of the central government and the public
electricity company, and exposed structural weaknesses in fiscal
and energy policies."
Jordan's economic growth slowed to 3 percent year-on-year in
the first quarter of this year due to sluggish private sector
growth. Turmoil from the Arab Spring in neighboring countries
including Syria and Egypt have also cast a shadow over
investment, while ramped up social spending to quell unrest has
further strained public finances.
In Rabat, Morocco said the IMF credit should give comfort to
foreign lenders, investors and rating agencies, and allow it to
tap international capital markets at favorable borrowing terms.
CHRONIC LIQUIDITY SHORTAGE
In a statement carried by the state-run MAP news agency, the
finance ministry said the economy "remains vulnerable to
external shocks mostly linked to a worsening recession in the
euro zone and a new surge" in commodity prices.
Morocco's fiscal and current account deficits surged last
year to their highest levels in many years and analysts are
worried about Rabat's ability to quickly reverse the trend.
While the Moroccan currency is not convertible, the rise in
those deficits exacerbated a chronic shortage in liquidity in a
domestic market that is the state's biggest creditor.
After bad weather hit its agricultural sector, the North
African country is now bracing for higher food import costs
after drought slashed its farming output. Its foreign currency
reserves barely cover four months of import needs.
The rise in the budget deficit followed a series of
handouts, which included public sector wage hikes and higher
spending on subsidies last year aimed at containing a spillover
from Arab Spring revolts.
Authorities have promised to start reducing spending on
subsidies, costs of which amounted to roughly the budget deficit
last year, but indicated the process may take until 2016.
IMF mission chief to Morocco, Dominique Guillaume, said the
country's international reserves were still at a "comfortable
level" and their decline was due to seasonal factors.
He said tourism revenues and migrant remittances usually
pick up in the second half of the year, when several bilateral
loans also come due to the government.
"We really don't see there is a balance of payment need for
Morocco at this stage," Guillaume added.
The Washington-based IMF said Morocco had already taken
steps in June to reform subsidies, which will lead to higher
fuel prices.
"We are quite confident that they have a broad set of
measures on both the revenue and spending side to reduce the
deficit to 3 percent over the next few years and strengthen
fiscal sustainability," Guillaume added.
