WASHINGTON Jan 21 Myanmar is set to grow 7.5
percent during the current fiscal year, and about 7.7 percent in
the next, the IMF said on Tuesday, as services and manufacturing
expand in one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies.
The International Monetary Fund last predicted Myanmar would
grow just under 7 percent this year. But the Fund warned about
the outlook for inflation, which should exceed 6 percent in the
fiscal year that ends in March.
Myanmar, a former pariah state in Southeast Asia, has
launched a series of economic and political reforms under its
quasi-civilian government, which came to power in 2011 after
nearly half a century of military rule. The government has aimed
to attract foreign investment, create jobs and boost
infrastructure.
The IMF, which had a staff-monitored program for Myanmar
last year, said officials had achieved all the goals they set,
such as liberalizing the foreign exchange market and building up
the central bank's reserves.
It also said the government had met its fiscal deficit
target of 5 percent of gross domestic product, though the
current account deficit should widen.
"Risks to the outlook arise largely from limited
macroeconomic management capacity and narrow cushions," the
IMF's team leader for Myanmar, Matt Davies, said after a visit
to the country.
"Inflation remains elevated and there are pressures from
rapid money and credit growth, kyat depreciation and possible
electricity price hikes. International reserves are still low
and vulnerable to shocks."
The IMF welcomed Myanmar's decision to allow some foreign
banks to operate in the country, but said they should be let in
gradually as the government still has limited supervisory
resources.