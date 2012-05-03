(Adds more quotes from spokesman and background)
WASHINGTON May 3 The International Monetary
Fund does not see a trend in South America toward state
nationalization of private companies despite moves made by
Bolivia and Argentina in recent weeks, a spokesman for the
International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
"It's a very diverse region and we would not call what we
are seeing a trend," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters,
responding to a question about Bolivia's decision this week to
nationalize the local unit of Spain's Red Electrica.
Bolivia's leftist President Evo Morales marked May Day,
which was Tuesday, by ordering the army to take over the
Cochabamba headquarters of the power transmission company known
as TDE.
The move came two weeks after Argentina unveiled a plan to
take control of the company's No. 1 oil company, YPF,
from majority shareholder Repsol, based in Madrid.
The actions have ratcheted up tensions between the two South
American governments and former colonial power Spain.
Rice declined to comment on the Bolivian move, but repeated
the IMF's position that "a predictable investment climate is key
in all countries and in all regions."
He said it was important to remember that the South American
region "has enjoyed high levels of FDI, foreign direct
investment, in recent years."
Many analysts believe Argentina's and Bolivia's actions will
discourage foreign investors from pouring more money into the
two countries.
