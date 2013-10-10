AMSTERDAM Oct 10 Dutch finance minister and
Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem has cancelled a trip to the
annual IMF meetings to deal with urgent domestic budget
negotiations, Dutch media reported on Thursday.
Dijsselbloem had been due to represent the euro zone
countries during the annual meetings in Washington starting on
Thursday, national broadcaster NOS reported.
Dijsselbloem took the last-minute decision in an effort to
salvage a budget deal with minority parties needed to support an
additional 6 billion euros ($8.11 billion) in austerity measures
next year, it said.
The Dutch government needs the cuts to meet the European
Union's 3 percent budget deficit target in 2014, but does not
have enough backing in the Senate without small opposition
parties.
Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot said this week the
government's failure to reach an agreement on the budget was the
most significant threat to Dutch economic recovery.
The Netherlands is the only core eurozone country still in a
recession and is suffering from a property crisis, rising
unemployment and sluggish consumer spending.
Failure to reach a budget deal could prompt elections and
hurt chances of an economic recovery.