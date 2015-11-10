(Adds housing, migration comments)

By Thomas Escritt

AMSTERDAM Nov 10 The Dutch economy will grow by roughly 2 percent this year thanks to a recovery in domestic consumption, but the government should use any fiscal leeway for stimulus, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The Washington-based group said that after roughly seven years of zero growth, the Dutch economy will continue expanding until 2020, as domestic investment and consumption take over from net exports as growth drivers.

The IMF's outlook was slightly more cautious than the independent Dutch economic forecaster CPB, which sees growth of up to 2.4 percent in 2016 amid a wide recovery. [ID: L5N1101MJ]

But in the "Article IV" review the IMF regularly conducts of all its members' economies, it warned that unexpectedly weak growth in the euro area or emerging markets could hit the Netherlands and said it expects 2 percent GDP growth in 2016.

Dutch leaders should use fiscal room under the European Union's Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) to stimulate further economic recovery, which is being led by rebounding home prices, IMF mission chief Thomas Dorsey told reporters.

"Economically there is fiscal space," he said. "The finance ministry believes there is no space under SGP rules, but we're thinking of a more marginal adjustment."

There was a risk house prices could hit household balance sheets, dampening consumption, the IMF said.

Dorsey urged the government to push on with reforms to the tax system, which currently favoured debt finance over equity finance, and risked creating an over-leveraged economy.

"The rate of rise in self-employment here is extraordinary," he said, adding that both labour market rigidity and favourable tax and pension contribution treatment of the self-employment meant that many of risked accumulating inadequate retirement savings.

The IMF said the wave of migrants fleeing Syria would impose significant short-term costs on the Netherlands, but Dorsey said the fact that many of them were young with children meant there would be a longer term demographic and growth dividend.

"To me, this group of refugees resembles the waves of refugees who came from Iran in late '70s," Dorsey said, saying they were "by and large middle class and well educated people who integrated well into society". (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and Tom Heneghan)