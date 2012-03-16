RPT-COLUMN-China's giant aluminium machine cranks up again: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 21 Global aluminium output was running at an annualised pace of 62.0 million tonnes in January, a new all-time record.
WASHINGTON, March 16 The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a new three-year $120.9 million loan arrangement for Niger to support reforms needed to absorb growing oil and mining activities.
The IMF said it would immediately disburse $17.28 million to Niger, a poor semi-arid West African nation. One of the world's top uranium producers, Niger could see its fortunes boosted considerably as Africa's newest crude oil producer.
The IMF forecast that gross domestic product in Niger will rise by 13.4 percent in real terms in 2012. Investments in a large new uranium mine and new oil output should sustain economic activity beyond 2012, it said.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara said policies under the IMF program will help to strengthen public finance and debt management and put in place a transparent legal framework for the natural resources sector.
He said Niger's 2012 budget was "well aligned with the authorities' growth and poverty reduction program." Meanwhile, fiscal policy was appropriately geared toward creating fiscal space for higher development spending, while ensuring debt does not become unsustainable.
Profits from oil production and more domestic revenues should finance the planned investment, Shinohara added. (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian mill CSA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Ternium will pay Thyssenkrupp 1.26 billion euros, and assume 0.3 billion euros in CSA's debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Wednesday reported a 383 percent rise in interim net profit to $1.2 billion, surpassing the $319 million in the year-earlier period on the back of a surprise surge in iron ore prices, but still fell short of market expectations.