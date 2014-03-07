* GDP to grow 7.3 pct this year vs 6.4 pct in 2013 -IMF
* IMF says inflation to ease, end 2014 at 7 pct
* Pre-election spending, falling reserves/currency are risks
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, March 7 Economic growth in Nigeria will
accelerate this year, driven by sectors outside its dominant
energy industry, while inflation will continue its downward
path, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.
Africa's second-largest economy is set to grow 7.3 percent
this year, up from 6.4 percent in 2013, the IMF said, a more
optimistic outlook than Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala's projection for 6.75 percent growth.
Inflation will end the year at 7 percent, down from 7.9
percent at the end of 2013, continuing a two-year downward trend
supported by tight monetary policy, the IMF said.
Africa's most populous nation plans this year to recalculate
its gross domestic product, which could push it above South
Africa as the continent's biggest economy, although the rebasing
has missed several deadlines already.
The IMF's forecast does not account for the rebasing.
"Economic growth is expected to improve further in 2014,
driven by agriculture, trade, and services," the IMF said in a
report following consultations with Nigerian officials.
"Inflation should continue to decline, with lower food
prices from higher rice and wheat production and supported by a
tight monetary policy and a budget execution that maintains
medium-term consolidation objectives," it said.
The IMF said there were risks to its projections, including
the uncertain pace of the global recovery, lower oil prices and
production, slow implementation of reforms and the continuation
of a bloody Islamist insurgency in the north.
It also cautioned against draining fiscal buffers.
SAVINGS DWINDLING
Nigeria's excess crude account, where Africa's biggest oil
exporter saves money from excess oil revenues not allocated for
in the government's budget, contained $2.28 billion at the end
of last year, down from around $9 billion a year earlier.
Forex reserves have also fallen, to a 19-month low of $40
billion, and the naira, which had been stable, is under pressure
from the emerging market asset sell-off and since President
Goodluck Jonathan unexpectedly suspended respected central bank
governor Lamido Sanusi last month, hitting investor confidence.
Reserves remain at a relatively comfortable 5.6 months of
imports, the IMF noted.
Nigeria will hold presidential and parliamentary elections
next February and investors are concerned about a possible spike
in government spending ahead of the vote and potential leakages
in oil revenues, in a sector which has suffered a number of
corruption scandals in recent months.
"Policies should focus on rebuilding external and fiscal
buffers, avoiding spending pressures from the political cycle,
strengthening the transparency and governance of the oil
sector," the IMF said in its report.
Nigeria estimated oil output would average 2.39 million
barrels per day (bpd) this year, which oil industry experts
think is overly optimistic and is likely to lead to an
underfunded budget, as happened last year.
Large scale oil theft, which can reach 400,000 bpd, and
outages caused by ageing pipelines and other infrastructure
deficiencies are keeping output well below the sector's 2.7
million bpd capacity.
Despite robust growth and an attractive investment outlook,
Nigeria still suffers from gaping inequality, the IMF noted.
Thousands of new millionaires are created each year but most of
the country's 170 million people live on less than $1 a day and
unemployment is stuck at around 25 percent.
"Despite significant job creation, unemployment and poverty
are high and social indicators lag those of peers," the IMF
said.
"Continued weaknesses in labour markets, access to
electricity, cost of doing business, and small and medium
enterprises' access to finance have prevented a transition to a
more robust and inclusive growth path," it said.