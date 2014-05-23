* Needs to prepare for life after oil
* Transition seen smooth but requires action
* Monetary policy just right
(Adds fiscal, monetary policy assessment)
OSLO, May 23 The IMF called on Norway to cut
back on spending its oil income, saying the economy needs no
further stimulus and the government should focus on fostering
private sector growth instead as it begins the long transition
to life after oil.
The budget has provided the economy with repeated stimulus
even though it is running near capacity. The government needs to
cut back, both to save the oil income and maintain a more
neutral fiscal stance, the Fund said on Friday.
"The upward trend in government consumption and investment,
together with the increasing labour demand from the oil and gas
sector ... has crowded out and increased labour cost pressure in
other exposed industries," the IMF said after ending its annual
consultation with Norway.
Norway has saved up its oil money in a fund now worth $870
billion, or $170,000 per man, woman and child, and will spend
less than 3 percent of this sum this year, below its
self-imposed 4 percent target.
Still, the actual amount it spends has risen because the oil
fund has growth rapidly in recent years.
"We would urge a still more conservative use of the (oil
fund's) resources to maintain a more neutral fiscal stance so
long as the economy remains near or above capacity," it added.
Norway's oil production peaked in 2000, and current output
is less than half that year's level.
As oil and gas investments ease up and then decline over the
next several years, contributing less to growth, the government
needs to prepare for a potentially rough transition, the IMF
said. It should curb sickness and disability benefits, complete
pension reform, boost productivity, improve public services and
ease trade restrictions, particularly in agriculture.
Finance Minister Siv Jensen said she had noted the IMF
mission's views but added: "At the same time I am also very
concerned with how oil money is put to use. We should use it in
a way that helps increase the productivity and growth potential
of the economy."
Although the IMF is projecting a smooth transition to a post
oil economy, it said there was a risk it could be rocky as
growth would be lower, possibly leading to disruption in the
labour market.
Monetary policy, however, was just right after overcoming
last year's policy dilemma with surging house prices and super-
low inflation, the IMF added.
"Relative to last year, many of the tensions ... more or
less abated," Mission Chief Tom Dorsey said. "You seem to be at
a goldilocks moment, when everything is sort of just right (for
monetary policy)."
The IMF sees 2014 mainland growth, or excluding the oil
sector, at 1.9 percent, broadly in line with the central bank's
1.75 percent projection. It forecasts 2015 growth at 2.4 percent
versus the bank's 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen,; Writing by Balazs Koranyi;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)