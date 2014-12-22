(Corrects to oil-exporting from oil-importing in paragraph 11)
WASHINGTON Dec 22 The recent drop in oil prices
should persist, helping to boost global economic activity by up
to 0.7 percentage points next year, two senior IMF economists
wrote in a blog on Monday.
Brent prices have fallen more than 46 percent since
the year's peak in June of above $115 per barrel, sped up by the
November decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) not to reduce production.
Saudi Arabia has also convinced its fellow OPEC members it
is not in the group's interest to cut oil output, however far
prices may fall, the kingdom's oil minister said.
"Overall, we see this as a shot in the arm for the global
economy," Olivier Blanchard, the IMF's chief economist, and
Rabah Arezki, head of the commodities research team, said in the
blog.
The boost to the global economy would be between 0.3 and 0.7
percentage points above the Fund's baseline world growth
forecast of 3.8 percent from October.
Lower oil prices should boost China's gross domestic product
growth by 0.4 to 0.7 percentage points above the Fund's 7.1
percent baseline estimate, assuming steady policies. In 2016, it
could mean an extra 0.5 to 0.9 percentage points of growth.
For the United States, the GDP boost would be 0.2 to 0.5
percentage points above the Fund's baseline estimate of 3.1
percent for 2015. In 2016, it could add 0.3 to 0.6 percentage
points to growth.
Oil futures are down over 20 percent since the start of the
month, a drop that, if sustained, would be the biggest monthly
loss in four years, further evidence lower prices should
persist.
The IMF economists said 65 to 80 percent of the price
decline owed to supply factors, including an unexpectedly quick
return to Libya's oil production and Iraq's steady supply.
But they said both supply and demand remain uncertain as
it's unclear what is motivating Saudi Arabia's supply decisions
and how lower oil prices could affect oil production investment.
Falling oil prices also have raised risks to financial
stability, affecting banks with claims on the energy sector and
the currencies of oil-exporting countries. The IMF warned
volatility in prices and exchange rates could prompt global risk
aversion.
"Currency pressures have so far been limited to a handful of
oil exporting countries such as Russia, Nigeria, and Venezuela,"
the economists wrote. "Given global financial linkages, these
developments demand increased vigilance all around."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W
Simon)