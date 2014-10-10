WASHINGTON Oct 10 The drop in global oil prices
should not affect the spending plans of oil-producing countries
in the Middle East in the near-term given their large financial
reserves, the head of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia
Department said on Friday.
The official, Masood Ahmed, told reporters that every oil
producer in the region outside of the Gulf Cooperation Council
and Bahrain were running fiscal deficits, and that the drop in
prices would push those budget gaps even wider.
However, he said their sizable financial reserves would
allow those countries to continue with their spending plans in
the short-term, although the price drop has raised a longer-term
issue.
