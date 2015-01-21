WASHINGTON Jan 21 Losses from lower oil exports
should sap up to $300 billion from economies in the Middle East
and Central Asia this year, as countries in the region adjust to
falling crude prices, the International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday.
Economies that are particularly dependent on oil exports,
including Qatar, Iraq, Libya and Saudi Arabia, will be hit
hardest by the more than 50 percent decline in petroleum prices,
the IMF said in an update to its outlook for the Middle East and
Central Asia.
Oil prices are now hovering near six-year lows amid
expectations of an abundance of supply tied to unexpectedly high
production of U.S. shale crude.
The IMF said, however, that falling crude prices will not
translate immediately into major gains for oil importers in the
Middle East and Central Asia, which have been hurt by the
slowing growth prospects of key trading partners in the euro
zone and Russia.
The IMF this week cut its forecasts for global economic
growth to 3.5 percent for 2015 compared with an October outlook
of 3.8 percent, and significantly lowered projections for oil
exporters Russia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.
The IMF said nearly every exporting country in the Middle
East and Central Asia is expected to run a fiscal deficit this
year because of the oil price shock, which prompted the IMF to
downgrade the region's growth prospects by as much as 1
percentage point compared with its October forecasts, to 3.4
percent for 2015.
The losses are likely to reach 21 percentage points of gross
domestic product in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation
Council, or about $300 billion. In non-GCC countries and in
Central Asia, the expected losses are $90 billion and $35
billion this year, the IMF said.
Oil importers will see smaller gains, compared to exporters'
losses, as their economies are less dependent on the price of
petroleum, the IMF said. Morocco, Lebanon and Mauritania are
expected to gain most from falling crude prices, while Lebanon
and Egypt are likely to see improved fiscal balances, the IMF
said.
The IMF expects oil-importing countries in the Middle East
to save most of the windfall, boosting their current account
positions by 1 percentage point of GDP, compared with what the
IMF forecast in October.
Central Asian importers should see worse external positions
this year, compared with the October forecasts, because of lower
demand from Russia and China, the Fund said.
