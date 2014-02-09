DUBAI Feb 9 Pakistan's finance minister said on Sunday that the country's economic growth was encouraging and that tax collection had risen 26 percent in January.

Ishaq Dar, speaking at a news conference with the International Monetary Fund's mission chief for Pakistan, also said the IMF seemed to be more or less satisfied with the central bank's net asset reserves.

Last September, the IMF saved Pakistan from possible default by agreeing to lend it $6.7 billion over three years. In return, Pakistan must make good on reforms such as a longstanding promise to privatise loss-making state companies.

Dar said on Sunday that completion of Pakistan's reforms appeared to be on track. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Torchia)