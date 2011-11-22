WASHINGTON Nov 22 The 2011/12 outlook for Pakistan's economy is "challenging," with global risk aversion and security concerns likely to limit capital inflows, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The IMF said in a statement after talks with Pakistani officials that the authorities were committed to reforms to boost medium-term economic prospects.

"Pakistani authorities and the mission agreed that containing the budget deficit in 2011/12, a cautious monetary policy, and a responsive exchange rate would reduce vulnerabilities, contain inflation and protect Pakistan's international reserves," the IMF said in a statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)