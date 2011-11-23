(Adds details on talks, background)

WASHINGTON Nov 22 The 2011/12 outlook for Pakistan's economy is "challenging," with global investors more risk averse and ongoing security concerns are likely to limit capital inflows, the IMF said on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund said in a statement after talks with Pakistani officials that authorities expressed commitments to reforms to lift medium-term grow and create jobs.

The talks were part of annual IMF economic discussions with Pakistan, whose $11 billion IMF loan program ended in September after the country failed to meet fiscal and other targets.

Pakistan's current account deficit in the first three months of the 2011/12 widened to $1.2 billion from $597 million in the same period a year ago.

"Pakistani authorities and the mission agreed that containing the budget deficit in 2011/12, a cautious monetary policy, and a responsive exchange rate would reduce vulnerabilities, contain inflation and protect Pakistan's international reserves," the IMF said in a statement.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves stood at $17.15 billion in the week ending Oct. 28, down from $18.31 billion in the week ending July 10.

The IMF said discussions focused on reform measures to remove barriers affecting the energy sector and ways to improve expenditure in areas of health, education and infrastructure.

In addition it urged steps continue to broaden access to finance and to reinforce financial sector stability. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)