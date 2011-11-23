(Adds details on talks, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 22 The 2011/12 outlook for
Pakistan's economy is "challenging," with global investors more
risk averse and ongoing security concerns are likely to limit
capital inflows, the IMF said on Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund said in a statement after
talks with Pakistani officials that authorities expressed
commitments to reforms to lift medium-term grow and create
jobs.
The talks were part of annual IMF economic discussions with
Pakistan, whose $11 billion IMF loan program ended in September
after the country failed to meet fiscal and other targets.
Pakistan's current account deficit in the first three
months of the 2011/12 widened to $1.2 billion from $597 million
in the same period a year ago.
"Pakistani authorities and the mission agreed that
containing the budget deficit in 2011/12, a cautious monetary
policy, and a responsive exchange rate would reduce
vulnerabilities, contain inflation and protect Pakistan's
international reserves," the IMF said in a statement.
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves stood at $17.15
billion in the week ending Oct. 28, down from $18.31 billion in
the week ending July 10.
The IMF said discussions focused on reform measures to
remove barriers affecting the energy sector and ways to improve
expenditure in areas of health, education and infrastructure.
In addition it urged steps continue to broaden access to
finance and to reinforce financial sector stability.
