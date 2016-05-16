WARSAW May 16 Poland's plans to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys could undermine the financial system if implemented, hurting credit and economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

The eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) won power last year partly because it promised to help thousands of Poles who took out loans in Swiss francs when the franc was cheaper against the zloty. Those borrowers had seen the cost of their loans surge as the value of the franc skyrocketed.

"Instead, the focus should be on supporting distressed mortgage holders on a case-by-case basis," the IMF said in a statement.

A tax on bank assets, recently introduced by PiS, could also reduce credit supply and should be replaced with "a more growth-friendly tax on profits and remunerations," the IMF said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Marcin Goclowski and Wiktor Szary)