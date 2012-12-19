WASHINGTON Dec 19 The International Monetary
Fund's No. 2 official said he welcomed Poland's interest in
renewing their $30 billion credit line with the fund, and would
push the board to approve it early next year.
David Lipton, the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, said
Poland had expressed interest in a second credit line with the
IMF after their current arrangement expires in January.
Poland's economy is expected to slow in 2013, while the
Eastern European country has "significant" external financing
needs, the IMF said. A precautionary credit line from the IMF
could ease investor concerns and protect Poland against external
shocks, Lipton added.
"I therefore intend to move ahead rapidly in seeking
approval by the fund's Executive Board of Poland's request early
in 2013," he said in a statement.