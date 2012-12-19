WASHINGTON Dec 19 The International Monetary
Fund's No. 2 official said he welcomed Poland's interest in
renewing its $30 billion credit line with the fund, and would
push the board to approve it early next year.
David Lipton, the IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, said
Poland had expressed interest in a second credit line with the
IMF after their current arrangement expires in January.
Central Europe's largest economy is expected to slow in
2013, while the Eastern European country has "significant"
external financing needs, the IMF said.
In November, the Fund cut its growth forecast for Poland to
just under 2 percent from 3.2 percent earlier this year as the
country is buffeted by weak export demand from Europe, which has
also crimped consumption and private investment.
Growth around 2 percent is a good performance by European
Union standards but it is painful for Poland, an emerging
country that has enjoyed uninterrupted and robust expansion for
the past two decades.
While Poland still has strong economic policies, a
precautionary credit line from the IMF could ease investor
concerns and protect Poland against external shocks, Lipton
added.
"I therefore intend to move ahead rapidly in seeking
approval by the fund's Executive Board of Poland's request early
in 2013," he said in a statement.